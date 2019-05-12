David K. Fishell



Salem - David Kelly Fishell of Salem, Oregon died Monday May 6th, 2019. David was 41 years old; he was born July 29th in Cottage Grove, Oregon to Rodney Gene Fishell and Renee Inez Fishell. David was born and raised in Oregon and Graduated from McKay High School year of "95" Go Scotts, went to WOSC for two years and finished his education at Western Baptist College now known as Corban University with a Bachelors in Theology.



David worked in the technology field for many years. He was very successful at AT&T becoming a Manger. David owned and operated a Big Town Hero, and worked at Red Robin before going into the technology field. His hobbies were Sports, especially THE DUCKS, Video Games, Mission Trips, Enjoying Life - David had a strong faith in God and our Lord Jesus Christ.



David is survived by his Mother and Father, Renee & Rodney Fishell of Salem; one Daughter, Piper Noel Fishell of Salem; Brother, Danial Gene Fishell of Salem; Nephews, Jacob Danial Fishell, Jaxon Donald Fishell; Sister, Leslie Elizabeth Renee Fishell and Spouse Beth Ann Fishell of Salem; Nephew, Reyes Alczar; Niece, Bella Alczar; Grandmother, Ina Lorraine Manker of Boise, Idaho; Uncle, Terry Lynn Fishell of Cottage Grove Oregon; numerous Aunts and Uncles and extended Family that loved him dearly.



Immediate family ceremony will be held at Springfield Memorial Gardens on Friday where David will be laid to rest with his Grandparents Tillie & Howard Fishell. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 18th at 11:00 am, at Court Street Christian Church, 1699 Court St. NE, Salem, OR 97301. 503.363.6161



In lieu of flowers a Foundation is being created in David's memory. Please check Court Street Christian Church for more information. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 12, 2019