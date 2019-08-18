|
|
David L. Scott
June 16, 1926-July 14, 2019
Number 59 will race no more. David L. Scott has passed away after a struggle with the consequences of strokes. His motorcycle racing number 59 will be retired.
David was born in Salem, Oregon, second son of Harry W. Scott and Lois M. Tyler Scott. Family legend holds that Dave was very nearly born in his parents' bouncy motorcycle sidecar. True or not, it fits! He attended Salem schools and worked on weekends and holidays at his parents' shop, Scotts Cycle Shop, started by his father in the early 1900s.
His first motorcycle was a 1934 Harley Davidson 80 cubic inch. He learned to ride with a learner's permit on the sidewalk by himself because a licensed driver had nowhere to sit.
Dave joined the Merchant Marines immediately on his graduation from Salem High School in 1944. As a cadet, after boot camp in San Mateo, Calif., he shipped out on the just-built SS Coeur D'Alene Victory over the Columbia Bar into a fierce storm, where, trying to secure loose tackle on deck, he sustained a severe knee injury. He stayed with the ship for three trips, carrying "beer, butter, and B29 engines" to Saipan. On his last trip, his ship was followed by a Japanese sub for three days, trying to catch up. When it gave up, the sub fired a desperate torpedo. Dave watched the torpedo approach and then pass harmlessly by the side of the ship. He then enrolled in the U. S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, Long Island, New York.
After surgical attempts to fix his knee at St Alban's Naval Hospital, Dave was declared "unfit for further military duty" and discharged in New York. His first job was at a Bickford's Cafeteria as a dishwasher. In due time, he found a photography studio for sale in Elmhurst, Long Island, New York.
Dave was a talented photographer, having learned photography from professional photographer Bob McEwan during an after-school job in Salem. Several years later he abandoned photography, saying "I'd rather look at life directly, than through a camera lens."
He met Rose Marie Peters in Long Island on a blind double date arranged by a Salem High School buddy who was also in the Merchant Marine Academy. Dave and Rose Marie married in 1949. They moved to Salem where Dave worked at Scott's Cycle Shop. He and Rose Marie built a house in Salem. Dave managed the Harley Davidson Motorcycle part of his father's business when it was separated from the Commercial Street location to a building at Mission and South Commercial. Later, working for another Salem High School friend after the Harley Davidson shop was sold, he spent several years selling pianos door to door from a truck in rural Oregon, California, and Washington. By all reports, Dave was surprisingly successful. Some asserted he could sell freezers to Eskimos.
He was also interested in airplanes. He had his pilot's license, and a Taylorcraft plane, and then a Bellanca, which he flew to races frequently.
Dave and Rose Marie then returned to the East Coast when Dave was hired by the American Friends Service Committee, Philadelphia, in their publishing division. He and Rose Marie grew apart; they divorced.
Dave had become acquainted with Florence Sharp, an accomplished nurse, in Philadelphia. They married in 1962. Dave and Florence had four children. They were devoted caring parents, and homeschooled the children before that was a "thing." He continued his work with the AFSC several years until the charitable organization lost funding for his position.
Dave with Florence and the children returned to Oregon in 1975 and settled in Monmouth. Dave bought a woodworking shop from a retiring woodworker and quickly became a professional in a craft he had long enjoyed. He made his living with his talent at woodworking the rest of his professional life.
From the roof of his house in Monmouth, Dave had watched Cliff Stump ride his motorcycle on the motocross track on Cliff's neighboring farm. Dave soon found the passion of his later life: motocross racing. Cliff introduced Dave to the joys of motocross and the "Old Timers" organization in the US Northwest and British Columbia.
Motocross was not without its challenges. While Dave knew plenty about motorcycles, he needed to learn the finer points of racing. He broke his neck at least once.
Dave's marriage to Florence eventually ended, and Dave moved to his woodworking shop where he lived the rest of his days. After meeting Margarita Carrillo at his son Alan's 1989 wedding in Maracaibo, Venezuela, they found a true partnership on the dance floor and married in 1994.
When it appeared that the nearly 80-year-old fellow, though still enjoying his racing, might have to quit because he couldn't kickstart the racing motorcycle, son Paul found him a brilliant yellow Husqvarna 250, number 59, with a push-button starter for his 80th birthday. That motorcycle sustained Dave into his 90s. He regularly attended races up and down the west coast, winning several awards in his age divisions. The International Old Timers Association awarded him "legend" status. Since the Old Timers ran their races in age categories, eventually Dave was delighted to win because he showed up and made it around the track, without regard to speed. He was the sole occupant of his 90+ category!
Dave relished the many friends and acquaintances who would drop by for a cup of coffee and a hearty welcome. All could count on a warm hello, a sack of recently picked peas or tomatoes from his large garden, and a spirited civil debate on issues of the day. Dave characterized himself an anarchist, but he was committed to peace.
Dave is survived by his wife Margarita, his four children Susan, Virginia, Alan (Ana), Paul (Lori), and grandchildren Alana, Hannah, Gillian and Ryan. He is also survived by his brothers Verne Scott of Sonora, California and Richard Scott (Betsy) of Salem, and many nieces and nephews including namesake Dave Scott the six-time Hawaiian Ironman Triathlon champion. He also leaves behind an abundance of cousins, and scores of friends all over the country and beyond, who treasured the amiable presence of David Scott. We all miss him.
At Dave's request, no service will be held.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019