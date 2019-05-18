Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
McMinnville, OR
Sheridan - May 15, 2019 David L. Witt passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

He received his Bachelor's Degree from Oregon College of Education in 1975, and later his Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. In 1976, he graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. After his service in the Korean War, David was hired by the Oregon State Police as a Trooper in 1953 and retired in 1984 as a Lieutenant Colonel. After retirement, David was appointed by the governor to the first State Lottery Commission.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11:00am, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in McMinnville. For full obituary, please visit www.macyandson.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 18, 2019
