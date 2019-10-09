|
David Leo Hassing
David Leo Hassing, born to Felix and Justine Hassing in Hubbard, OR on September 6, 1944 passed away peacefully at home after a 3-year battle with Leukemia on October 1, 2019 at the age of 75.
David was the third of four children and the only son. He attended the Broadacres School House through the 8th grade and graduated from North Marion High school. Growing up, David lived and worked on the family dairy and sawmill. In 1964 David met his wife, Lois. David and Lois married on September 17th, 1966. Together they raised 3 sons, Todd, Derek and Jared. David was a hard-working husband and father and gave his all to any job or project he worked on. He spent his years as a tradesman building houses and pole barns, working at the lumber yard and harvesting hops while serving his community as a volunteer Fire Fighter at the Broadacres Station for over 35 years. David enjoyed working in his woodshop restoring old pieces, building custom items and just tinkering around. David loved spending time with his family, 10 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
David is survived by his wife of 53 years Lois Hassing of Broadacres, Oregon, 2 Sisters- Mrs. Judy Pavlicek and husband Vince of Canby, Oregon, Mrs. Brenda Howard and husband Roger of Gervais, Oregon. 3 Sons- Todd and wife Karinne of Olalla, Washington, Derek and wife Nikki of Canby, Oregon, Jared and wife Brandie of University Place, Washington. Grandchildren Kyle and wife Jessica and their daughter Hannah, McKenzie, Destiny, Tatum, Jacob, Gracie, Jack, Anthony, Jo & Flora.
A Memorial will be held for David at the Broadacres Fire Station on October 12, 2019 from 1-5 PM
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019