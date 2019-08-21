|
David Paul Goddard
Dallas - On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, David Paul Goddard unexpectedly went to be with his Savior at age 75.
Dave was born February 6th, 1944 to William Edward Goddard and Beatrice Leola Goddard and grew up in Royal Oak Michigan. After high school, Dave served in the Air Force and was a proud Vietnam War veteran. He then entered the automotive industry and rose to Regional Manager of the Pacific Northwest, where he worked until 1983. During that time he was President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce in San Diego County. Dave's compassionate heart inspired him to serve as a foster parent for 36 years, until the time of his death.
Dave loved God and his country. He could make friends with anybody. His life was an example of God's grace, and how a man can continue to grow until he sees Jesus. He was known for his strong love for his family, his vibrant sense of humor, infectious charm, and persistent pursuit of a bargain. He loved golf, games, and time with family.
He is preceded in death by his father William, mother Beatrice, brother Timothy, and daughter Brandalyn. He is survived by his wife Lori, his brother Bill (Marge) and sisters Mary, Martha (Jim), and Priscilla, and his daughters Robin (James), Lori (Matt), Debby (Lonnie), Shannon (Michael), and Sarah. He also leaves behind two boys, Khristopher and Brandon. Dave was a grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life service will be held at Hopewell Community Church on Friday, August 23rd at 6:00 pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 21, 2019