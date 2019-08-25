|
David Resinger
Salem - David Resinger, age 56, of Salem, OR, passed away on August 19, 2019, in Mt. Angel, OR, to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
David (Big Dave) was born June 6, 1963 in Meza, AZ to Richard and Elizabeth Resinger. He was a 1981 Graduate of Camas High School and later also graduated from Oregon ITT. Among other places, Dave worked for Ford Aerospace, Mitsubishi, and OR Dept. of Human Services Information Systems.
David's life-time love for the Lord had him involved in many ways, including the Lutheran Laymen's League, Bible studies, social groups, leadership and planning, media technician, and more; and he had a large love for music, especially when praising his Lord. For more than ten years, David was very active at Immanuel Lutheran Church in south Salem.
In addition to his love for his church family and his family in Washington State, David also enjoyed spending time on his computer and smoking cigars with his family and friends, especially at AVVA Cigars & Wine on Lancaster.
David is survived by his mother Betty Resinger of Camas, WA, sisters Merle Ann Wilson of Vancouver, WA, and Beth (Charlie) Raetz of Washougal, WA, and five nephews/niece: Mark, Dan and Chris Wilson, and Noel and Isaac Raetz. Dave was preceded in death by his father Dick Resinger.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st, at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 510 Idylwood Dr. SE, Salem, OR, (503) 364-8371. He will be interred at Fern Prairie Cemetery in Camas, WA. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Because the Immanuel Lutheran Church School Scholarship Fund was dear to David's heart, the family suggests memorials be made to that Fund in lieu of flowers.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019