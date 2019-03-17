|
David Tindle
Dallas - David j Tindle Jr
David J Tindle Jr went to join his wife Mary June in Heaven on March 5, 2019 at the age of 91.
His wife and best friend Mary June Tindle (Christensen) of 71 years, also 91, preceded him in death on October 15, 2018.
David Tindle was born in 1927 and Ryderwood, Washington. The family then moved to Alabama where he was raised, and then back to Forest Grove Oregon. He served in the Navy during WW11 aboard the destroyer USS Rowan.
After marrying in 1947 David worked for the Hillsboro City Police and then moved to McMinnville as an Oregon State Police Officer from 1953 to 1964.
As an avid pilot, David and Mary June started McMinnville Aviation in 1964 until selling the business and moving to Bend in 1973. He continued his flying career in Bend, retiring from his corporate pilot career in 1990. After retirement they move to Burns Oregon and years later on to Dallas Oregon to be near family.
Aviation was his passion, second only to his family.
David and Mary June are survived by two children, Alan (Kristy)Tindle of Dallas Oregon and Ann Tindle of Fairview Oregon, 2 granddaughters Kara (Victor) Hernandez and Kami (Jon) Hardy and 5 great grandchildren.
David is pre deceased by his parents and brothers Byron and Carlos.
No services planned at this time. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 17, 2019