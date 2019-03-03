|
|
D.E. (Dan) May
Salem - Dan May, an iconic and much admired Oregon artist, passed away on February 27 in Salem, his lifelong home town.
After study with Larry Stobie at Oregon College of Education, Dan began his career exhibiting in galleries like The Yellow Front and The Big Sleep, which he established, curated, and directed himself in the town he loved and always referred to as "Island Salem."
In Portland, Jamison Thomas gallery took on his work and afterwards, Jane Beebe asked him to join her Portland gallery, PDX Contemporary Art, where his representation remains.
Dan's work is in the collections of the Portland Art Museum, the Hallie Ford Museum of Art, and the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, among others. He also exhibited in Los Angeles, Seattle, and New York City, and his work is included in collections around the country.
No one that knew him didn't know of "The Regionaires Club," his downtown, upstairs work room--half studio, half social club secret, and yet entirely inclusive.
Dan was born in 1952 in Salem. His parents were Bill and Lucile May. He is survived by his brother, Bob, and many dear close friends.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 3, 2019