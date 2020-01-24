|
|
Dean Eldon Janssen
Salem - February 24, 1952 - January 17, 2020
Dean Janssen passed away at his Salem home the morning of Friday, January 17. Dean was born in Corvallis, Oregon on February 24, 1952 to Thomas and Betty Janssen. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1970.
Dean married Julie on June 7, 1975 and lived in Corvallis, Lebanon, and Adair Village before eventually settling down in West Salem to raise their two children.
Dean worked as a carpenter and joined the union in 1977. He enjoyed a lengthy tenure at Pence Kelly where he made many lifelong friends.
Dean had a lifelong passion for music, playing drums for the band Haymarket Riot in his youth. He enjoyed playing music and recording with friends as recent as a year ago. He was a motorcycle enthusiast riding his Triumph up until his final weeks. Later in life Dean also took an interest in photography, shooting everything from family gatherings to landscapes.
Dean found strength in his faith in God and enjoyed memorizing scriptures and meeting with friends for bible study. Towards the end of his life he found comfort in attending services at Immanuel's Reformed Church.
Dean was preceded by his father, Thomas, and his mother, Betty. He is survived by his wife, Julie, sister, Janet (Henry), daughter, Nicole (Sean), son, Aaron, and grandsons, Collin and Chase.
A memorial service will be held at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service & Oakleaf Crematory for close friends and family in Salem at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 31st.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020