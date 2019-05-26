|
Wilsonville - Dean, a retired businessman from Wilsonville, passed away Monday, May 13th, 2019 at the age of 85. He was active in a number of businesses during his career and continued to serve in retirement as the Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Rite Choice Credit Union. Dean was born at home in Genoa, NE on January 11th, 1934. He grew up in Lacy, WA and during high school moved to Oregon. He spent much of his time working on cars and building "Hot Rods." Upon entering the Army in 1953, he served 29 months in the U.S. Army of Occupation in Aschaffenburg, Germany. He married Sonja Kammer there in Germany in 1955; she passed away in 1999. Dean entered the sawmill business with his father Walter upon returning to the U.S. in 1956. In 1962 he started his own trucking business: D.H. Trucking Company, of Lyons. The company was later sold to Willard Branch, a long-time friend and employee of his. Dean became a licensed pilot in 1957 and flew for business and pleasure, owning several aircraft in the process. His last aircraft was a 180 mph all metal aircraft built by his father Walter in 1973 which Dean continued to fly until 2005. In 1969, Dean designed a new and fuel-efficient heavy diesel truck design and completed the first prototype unit in 1971. This original vehicle was successful in improving fuel mileage of heavy trucks by 40%. This vehicle now resides in the Pacific Northwest Truck Museum in Brooks. In subsequent years Dean was responsible for building a total of 14 fuel efficient prototype heavy trucks. During the course of the truck project a total of 7 U.S. Patents were issued in his name relating to heavy diesel trucks. In 2001, Dean married Mary Sinclair of Wilsonville, who survives him. He is also survived by his son, Robin Hobbensiefken, stepsons, David and Marc stepdaughters, Kelli and Kristin; and 8 grandchildren -Willow, River, Duncan, Elizabeth, Sebastian, Ashlyn, Harrison, and Everett. Dean also served as the President and Chairman of the Board of the People's Telephone company in Lyons for many years until retiring from those posts in 1992. He also served on the board of the Rite Choice Credit Union and in the year 2005 had a book published titled Not of this World. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1st, from noon to 3pm at Community of Hope Lutheran Church in Wilsonville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Portland Rescue Mission. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
