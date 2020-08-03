1/1
Deborah Burnham
Deborah Burnham

Dallas - Dallas - Deborah Fay Burnham passed away July 28, 2020 at the age of 69 after a more than 5-year journey with stage IV colon cancer. Debby is survived by her husband Richard, her three children: Andy (Leighann) Burnham, David (Anna) Burnham, and Kelly Burnham; she is also survived by her three grandchildren: Hallie & Joey Burnham and Sophia Burnham. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary Eason and Tom Eason; she also leaves behind her two half-sisters, Anne (Greg) Costello and Beth (Mat) Faure.

Deborah Eason was born in Los Angeles, California on December 22, 1950, living in Gardena and then Torrance, CA, where she graduated from Torrance High School, class of '69. She received a BA in Art History from UC Irvine in 1973 and a K-9 teaching credential the following year. On June 22, 1974, Debby married Dick Burnham, and worked at Torrance Public Library as a graphic artist the same year. In 1975, she began teaching art history and art education part time at Biola University in La Mirada, CA. She gave birth to Andy (1980) and David (1983) in California, and then the family moved to Oregon in 1986, where Kelly was born (1989). In Oregon, she was employed by the Western Oregon University Bookstore, from 1988 through her retirement in 2018. She has been a member of multiple choral music groups in CA and OR, many of them from Salem Alliance Church, her church home since 1989. Her favorite activities were choral music arranging and drawing; she began painting during her last year with us.

Family services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
