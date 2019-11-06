|
|
Deborah Morris
Salem - Deborah was born on June the 3rd, of 1954, to Ardell and Betty Hoskins in Walla Walla,
Washington, and passed peacefully on November the 2nd, of 2019.
She was preceded by her sister Doris Hoskins, her father Ardell Hoskins, her ex-husband John
Morris, her mother Betty Hoskins, and her brother Ben Hoskins.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela Morris, her sister and her husband Shirley and Tom
Clements, her grandson and his fiance and their child, Tyler and Laura Morris and Max, her
grandson and his wife, Brad and Victoria Morris
There will be an open service on Tuesday the 12th of November at 2pm at Grace Point Church
of the Nazarene, in Albany Oregon.
Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019