City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Deborah Morris

Deborah Morris Obituary
Deborah Morris

Salem - Deborah was born on June the 3rd, of 1954, to Ardell and Betty Hoskins in Walla Walla,

Washington, and passed peacefully on November the 2nd, of 2019.

She was preceded by her sister Doris Hoskins, her father Ardell Hoskins, her ex-husband John

Morris, her mother Betty Hoskins, and her brother Ben Hoskins.

She is survived by her daughter Pamela Morris, her sister and her husband Shirley and Tom

Clements, her grandson and his fiance and their child, Tyler and Laura Morris and Max, her

grandson and his wife, Brad and Victoria Morris

There will be an open service on Tuesday the 12th of November at 2pm at Grace Point Church

of the Nazarene, in Albany Oregon.

Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
