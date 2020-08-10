1/1
Delene Haake
Delene Haake

Albany - Delene Haake was born February 24, 1937 in Tingly, Iowa to David McGregor and Elisabeth German McGregor. Delene passed away Friday Aug. 7, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice in Albany.

Delene spent her youth on farms in Iowa before moving to Philomath and then to Corvallis, Or. Delene married Dan Haake June 10, 1972 in Corvallis, Or. Delene and Dan bought a home in Albany where they lived and loved each other for 48 years.

Delene graduated from Corvallis High School and then attended College at OSU and graduated with a master's degree in Education. She taught in the elementary grades for the Salem School district for 32 years. She retired in 1991.

Delene continued her love of teaching after she retired by tutoring and helping others with their education. She also enjoyed volunteering with several different organizations in Albany including Volunteer Caregivers, Linn County Health Department, Albany Chamber of Commerce, Albany Public Library Used bookstore, RSVP and the Red Cross.

Delene loved antiquing. She and Dan spent vacations and weekends visiting antique stores and antique shows. Collecting was a passion for them. She had a love of glass and jewelry.

Delene is survived by her husband Dan; one niece; and four nephews. Her mother, father and sister preceded her in death.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Willamette Memorial Park, 2640 NE Old Salem Rd. Albany, Or.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Delene's name to Safehaven Human Society Tangent, Or.

Arrangements are being handled by AAsum-Dufour funeral home. Condolences may be sent to AAsum-Dufour at (www.aasum-dufour.com).




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR 97321
(541) 926-5541
