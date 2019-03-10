Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Stayton United Methodist Church
Resources
Delilah J. Hiatt


1937 - 2019
Delilah J. Hiatt Obituary
Delilah J. Hiatt

Mill City - - Delilah, 81, died February 17 at her home in Mill City. She was born in York, NE and remained in Nebraska until 1950 when she moved to Salem, later raising her family. In 1976 she moved to Iowa to be closer to her parents, then moved back to Salem in 1983, finally settling in Mill City in 1997. Delilah was a member of the Eastern Star, and the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano, painting, ceramics, reading, nature outings, and admiring "her mountains" from her back deck. Delilah dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She is survived by her children: Kathleen Seber of Libby, MT, Allison Delaney of Salem, Kevin Greene of Salem, and Julie Greene of Salem; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, and one granddaughter. Celebration of Life will be held on March 23, 2019 at 2pm at Stayton United Methodist Church. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 10, 2019
