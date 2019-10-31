Resources
More Obituaries for Delna Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delna Ann Baldwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delna Ann Baldwin Obituary
Delna Ann Baldwin

Baldwin, Delna Ann, age 63 passed away Sunday October 27, 2019.

Delna was proceeded in death by her loving husband Alan Baldwin with whom she shared her love of motorcycles. They were long time members of OVMA and enjoyed the activities of the organization greatly.

Delna left behind her Uncle Gene and wife Julie, her sister Judy Moug and husband Joe, her sister Pam Osborne, her brother Greg Rumney and wife Penny, her son Steven Smith and wife Diane, her daughter Tamisha Smith and husband Guss, her son Josh Smith and wife Sarah, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She also left behind more friends than one can count.

In her youth Delna loved to ride horses. She was always telling stories of her adventures with her horse. Motorcycles were a passion when she was an adult. She loved to ride and never passed up a chance to ride a motorcycle whether it be on the back of someone else's motorcycle or riding her own motorcycle.

Delna was a fiery red head with a big personality and a bigger heart. To know Delna was to love her. One could say Delna never met a stranger she loved being around people and having fun in whatever adventures she was involved in.

Services have not been established at this time
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -