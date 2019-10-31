|
|
Delna Ann Baldwin
Baldwin, Delna Ann, age 63 passed away Sunday October 27, 2019.
Delna was proceeded in death by her loving husband Alan Baldwin with whom she shared her love of motorcycles. They were long time members of OVMA and enjoyed the activities of the organization greatly.
Delna left behind her Uncle Gene and wife Julie, her sister Judy Moug and husband Joe, her sister Pam Osborne, her brother Greg Rumney and wife Penny, her son Steven Smith and wife Diane, her daughter Tamisha Smith and husband Guss, her son Josh Smith and wife Sarah, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She also left behind more friends than one can count.
In her youth Delna loved to ride horses. She was always telling stories of her adventures with her horse. Motorcycles were a passion when she was an adult. She loved to ride and never passed up a chance to ride a motorcycle whether it be on the back of someone else's motorcycle or riding her own motorcycle.
Delna was a fiery red head with a big personality and a bigger heart. To know Delna was to love her. One could say Delna never met a stranger she loved being around people and having fun in whatever adventures she was involved in.
Services have not been established at this time
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019