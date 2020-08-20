Delores D. DeHart



October 11, 1930-August 13, 2020



Delores 'Dee' Darlene LaPlant was born in



Des Moines, Iowa to Jesse and Ulala LaPlant



At Valley High School in West Des Moines she met the love of her life and future husband, George DeHart at the age of 16 and they married five years later. They were married for 63 years.



Delores attended Simpson College and earned her teaching certification. She taught elementary school for a couple years before relocating with George to Grinnell Iowa. Delores spent her time raising four children and working in the library at Grinnell College.



Delores and George moved their family to Bettendorf, Iowa to further George's career in education.



Delores and George then moved their family to Sunnyvale, California. While still raising her family, Delores held jobs at the local library and Varian.



Delores and George eventually started their small business ownership career with San Tomas Liquors in Santa Clara, California, which they owned and operated for eight years. In 1989 George and Dee moved to Salem, Oregon and bought a gasoline station.



Dee was an avid contract/duplicate bridge player and eventually earned the title of Life Master. She also enjoyed playing golf and joined the women's group at Salem Golf Club.



Dee was active in the Lions Club International as a member of South Salem Lions. Both Delores and George served as Presidents of the local club and Dee enjoyed running the Peace Poster contest every year with the local schools.



Delores and George enjoyed travelling together, taking more than one international trip every year for over 15 years. Their travel took them to places as diverse as Antarctica, Russia, China and Saudia Arabia, totaling over 40 countries. Her last trip was at the age of 83 to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.



Dee spent the last four years living in Carson City, Nevada, close to her daughters.



Delores was proceeded by her husband, George, her sister, Charlene, and by her parents. She is survived by her children Bill DeHart and his partner David Kamimoto, Annette Yonemoto and her husband David, Rebecca 'Becky' DeHart and Brent DeHart and his wife Linda. Dee also leaves behind four grandsons, Michael and Matthew Yonemoto and Nolan and Alec DeHart. She was a loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed.



A funeral service will be held at McLaren Funeral Home in West Des Moines Iowa.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store