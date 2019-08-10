Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
New Harvest Church
4290 Portland RD NE
Salem, OR
Deloris Maxine (Nigh) Ludwig


1929 - 2019
Deloris Maxine (Nigh) Ludwig Obituary
Deloris Maxine (Nigh) Ludwig

Salem - February 3, 1929 August 2, 2019

Deloris was born in Modena, MO, to Clell and Edith Nigh.

She married Richard Lee Schmitt on 03/01/47. From this union were born 3 children; Linda Lee (Schmitt) Patrick of Salem, OR, Richard Wayne Schmitt and Mary Joann Schmitt-Capwell both of Sweet Home, OR.

Deloris was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife and friend. She loved family, quilting, and the outdoors especially, including hunting, fishing and rock hounding.

She is survived by her 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 3 siblings.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the New Harvest Church 4290 Portland RD NE, Salem, OR 97301 on 08/25/19 at 2pm.

Please come and share your memories of Deloris with us.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 10, 2019
