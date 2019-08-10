|
Deloris Maxine (Nigh) Ludwig
Salem - February 3, 1929 August 2, 2019
Deloris was born in Modena, MO, to Clell and Edith Nigh.
She married Richard Lee Schmitt on 03/01/47. From this union were born 3 children; Linda Lee (Schmitt) Patrick of Salem, OR, Richard Wayne Schmitt and Mary Joann Schmitt-Capwell both of Sweet Home, OR.
Deloris was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife and friend. She loved family, quilting, and the outdoors especially, including hunting, fishing and rock hounding.
She is survived by her 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 3 siblings.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the New Harvest Church 4290 Portland RD NE, Salem, OR 97301 on 08/25/19 at 2pm.
Please come and share your memories of Deloris with us.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 10, 2019