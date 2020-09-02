Delvis Champ Freeman
Salem - Delvis "Del" Champ Freeman passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at home in Salem.
Del was born in Ackerly, Texas to Elvis Lloyd and Mellie Lou (née Wilkerson) Freeman, and moved to Turner, Oregon as a child. Del attended Cascade High School where he was a three-sport varsity athlete, earning letters in baseball, basketball and football, and was later inducted into the Cascade Athletic Hall of Fame. Del played football at Western Oregon State University, and received his Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1965. He later went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education from Oregon State University.
Del was a passionate, life-long educator, teaching Social Studies and History for middle and high school students, as well as at community colleges. Del coached football at both Sheldon and South Eugene High Schools, among others, and served as an umpire and referee for various sports, across secondary and collegiate levels.
Del became a nationally-recognized expert in Driver Education and Traffic Safety. He worked as a Driver Education Program Specialist and a State Administrator for the Oregon Department of Education's Driver Education Program. He was the past President of the Association of State Supervisors of Safety and Driver Education, and was a Board Member for the American Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association.
Del was greatly involved in Team Oregon's Motorcycle Safety Program, helping to develop curriculum and teaching traffic safety courses for motorcycles and ATVs. Throughout his career, Del was honored with innumerable awards recognizing his dedication and commitment to excellence, including a Lifetime Achievement Award by Team Oregon. Del was chosen as a Team Leader for People-to-People International, and led a team of 29 national Driver Educators to share knowledge and techniques to Russia, Hungary and China.
Del will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 24 years, Karen (née Zegar), his daughters Kristine Freeman and Delyn Cole (Curtis) and step-children Courtney Feldman (Elliott) and Daniel Croak. He will be greatly missed by his grandsons Christopher Cole, Nicholas Cole, and Nigel Harris and step-grandson Heath Feldman. Del was the favorite brother of his beloved sisters, Dorene Garland (Gene), Alene Showers, Carol Bonnette and Patsy Nickels (Len), who will remember him fondly. His many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews will remember his singing voice and jokes. He will also be greatly missed by his best fur friend, Aidan.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing honoring Del's memory on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. at City View Funeral Home and Cemetery at 390 Hoyt Street in Salem. A private funeral will follow.
Memorial donations in Del's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.