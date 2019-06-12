Services
CORNWELL'S WOODBURN COLONIAL CHAPEL - Woodburn
390 North 2nd Street
Woodburn, OR 97071
(503) 981-7771
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Lyons - Dennis Wayne (Chris) Christofferson

November 29,1946~ May 31,2019

Chris was born in Salem, Oregon to George Fremont and Lola Bernice Barnwell Christofferson. He attended Parkersville School, Gervais and North High Schools and OSU.

His family raised all kinds of berries and cherries. Growing up he did all sorts of farm work. He helped his family on a big job landscaping the area surrounding 23 miles of the freeway in the Roseburg area. He then went to college to earn a degree in Ornamental Horticulture, working at a frozen food shipping plant to pay for his school expenses. After working for Salem Parks Department, he started his own business, and was a landscape contractor for over 25 years, making our world more beautiful. He loved animals, especially dogs, hunting, fishing, boating, leather work, woodlands, pickup trucks, old cars, tractors and boats.

He is survived by his wife; Elizabeth, daughter; Kimberly James, grandsons; Cyrus and Colton James, Step grandchildren; Michael Ash, Rose Daniel and Patience Doyle; brother; Gary Christofferson and wife Darla, sister; Linda Warren and husband David, and two nephews and two nieces.

He will be sorely missed by family, neighbors, his many friends and business associates for he was a generous, kind and good man.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Woodburn on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Simon Cornwell Colonial Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to Simon Cornwell Colonial Chapel.

www.cornwellcolonial.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 12, 2019
