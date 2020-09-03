Dennis D. Barnes



Shaw - Dennis passed away at home on August 31st, 2020 after doing all he could to battle cancer that was discovered in April of this year. He was born in Salem to Cecil and Janet Barnes on August 17th, 1959. In 1977 he graduated from McNary High School and then took some agricultural courses at Chemeketa Community College. Dennis and Wendy Wenger were married in 1984 and raised two sons while living in northeast Salem on the farm that had been in his family for many years. Dennis was an excellent fork lift driver which he did along with other warehouse jobs over the years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. Dennis loved his family, friends and a special cat named Iris, he will be greatly missed. Dennis is survived by his wife Wendy Barnes, his son DJ Barnes and sisters, Brenda Vawser and Diane Frankenhauser. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Janet Barnes and his son Alex Barnes. Due to Covid-19 a small graveside service was held on September 4th, 2020 at City View Cemetery with plans for a Celebration of Life next summer.









