Dennis D. Rogers
Dennis D. Rogers

Sheridan - Dennis Dwight Rogers went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 21st, 2020, at his home in Sheridan, Oregon. He was 76 years old at the time of his passing. Dennis was born on January 7th, 1944, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Ira and Naomi Rogers. Dennis took part in FFA and 4H while growing up in Sheridan. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1962. Dennis married his sweetheart, Carol, in 1965 after returning from Oregon Army National Guard duty.

In his early career, Dennis worked for the Oregon State Highway Department, helping to build Interstate 84 from The Dalles to the John Day River. He then worked as a commercial and agricultural loan officer for the next 40-years in The Dalles, Pendleton, Yakima, and McMinnville before retiring.

Dennis lived out his faith in Jesus Christ daily. He was an active member of his church. Not only did he serve in church ministries; but he also served his community in Lions Club, Yamhill Co. Road Committee, and Sheridan Fire Board. Whether it was family, friends, church, or community, he didn't wait to be asked to help. When a need became known, he would "just show up."

Dennis had a passion for agriculture, fishing and woodworking. If he wasn't spending time with his family, you could find him working on his property, helping a neighboring farmer friend, or working on a project in his woodshop.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Ira and Naomi Rogers, and brother Vern. He is survived by his wife Carol Rogers, his siblings Charles Rogers, Elaine McNitt (Bob), Joyce Beers (Bob), and Bruce Rogers (Lynn), son Eric Rogers (Tiffany), daughter Nancy Loop (Robb), as well as 16 grandchildren and one great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at 24700 SW Rogers Road, Sheridan, Oregon, on October 10th at 2:00pm. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sheridan High School chapter of the FFA at: Sheridan FFA Alumni, 433 S. Bridge St., Sheridan, Oregon, 97378. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Macy and Son Funeral Home
135 NE Evans St
McMinnville, OR 97128
503-472-6151
