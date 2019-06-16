Services Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory 605 Commercial St SE Salem , OR 97301 (503) 3642257 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Edward's Catholic Church Visitation Following Services St. Edward's Catholic Church Service 9:00 AM Bends 1st Presbyterian Church Resources More Obituaries for Dennis Koho Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dennis Eugene Koho

Dennis Eugene Koho



Keizer - Dennis E. Koho, 67 of Keizer, was born in Portland Nov 5, 1951, son of Donald Eugene and E. Delight Harmon Koho. He was raised and educated in Bend, graduating with the class of 1969 of Bend Senior High School where he wrestled and played baseball, he then went to Southern Oregon College walking with the class of 1973.



He was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout and was Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. He remained active in Scouting throughout his life.



Running was a big part of his life, he ran many marathons including a Boston Marathon and the first Rock and Roll Marathon in San Diego which he ran with his Brother Scott, several Portland Marathons, Hood to Coast and many others.



Dennis was a sponsor to many in AA or struggling with addiction and was a mentor to many people.



His love of Baseball started with his older Brother Bill at an early age in Bend. He was instrumental in moving the Bellingham team to Keizer (Volcanoes) in 1996. He was President of the West Coast Baseball (instructional) League.



He married Lori Thompson in Lake Tahoe, CA Sept 14, 1997.



He was the Legislative Assistant to the Senate Majority Leader in the early 1980's. In 1993 he was elected to Keizer City Council then elected as Mayor of Keizer serving from 1995-1999. Fulfilling a lifelong dream he entered law school at the age of 49. After attending law school at Willamette University and passing the bar he opened a law office. He wanted to continue to serve, so he ran for City Council again, being elected in 2013-2016. During his time in Keizer he was involved in tireless service to many organizations including: Salem Keizer Transit Board, League of Oregon Cities, Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments, Keizer Heritage Foundation, Keizer Rotary, Past President of Keizer Chamber of Commerce, Past President of Oregon Primate Rescue, Salem Electric board and many others. He was City Attorney for Aurora, OR



It could be said, Dennis Koho was an eternal optimist with a heart as big as the world… he couldn't say no to a noble cause and was always willing to forgive. He had the ability to separate politics from personal business which allowed him to have great friends on both sides of the political aisle.



He is survived by Wife, Lori Koho, Keizer; two children, Dax (Betsy) Koho and Dara Koho both of Puyallup WA; Brother Scott (Linda) Koho, Phoenix AZ, Sister Karyl (Ron) Allen, Keizer and 5 Grandchildren.



He was preceded in Death by his oldest Brother William (Bill) Harmon Koho, Father Donald Eugene Koho and Mother E. Delight Carmichael.



Mass of Christian Burial will be recited 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 18 at St. Edward's Catholic Church with reception to follow. 9:00 AM Saturday, June 22, at Bends 1st Presbyterian Church a combined service will be conducted for Dennis and his mother E. Delight Koho Carmichael with private burial to follow at Deschutes Memorial Park, Bend.



The Koho family suggests memorials be made in Dennis' honor to Cascade Pacific Council of Boy Scouts of America via Willamette District, 4395 Liberty Rd S, Salem 97302 or the .



Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is handling his arrangements. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 16, 2019