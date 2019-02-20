|
|
Dennis James King
Keizer - 9-8-43 - 2-8-19. Dennis of Keizer died Feb. 8, 2019. He served his country in the United States Navy. He married his soulmate Lynn King on January 24,1991. He loved his family. He was known for his great humor and huge heart. A business man In the construction field for many years. dedication and integrity always came first.
He is survived by his wife Lynn King; children, Larry King, Scott and Allena King, Misty Engle and Christopher Bergen; 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter, Dennette King
Services: The River Church, 4660 Portland Rd Ne, Salem, Oregon 97305, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 20, 2019