Salem - Dennis Martin Mihm was born 11/3/1936 to John and Sally Mihm in Camus, WA. He passed away 3/14/2019. He graduated from Camus High School in 1955, attended Willamette University on a football scholarship, playing guard. He was an Art Major graduating in 1959. Dennis then joined the US Army serving three years, spending two years in Germany. He taught drafting in the service, as well as playing football in the Army. Upon his return home to the Camus/Washougal area, Dennis worked for Crown-Zellerbach in the shipping department for 17 years. He moved to Salem in 1974. Before retiring, he worked for South Town Glass for 20 years.



Dennis was very accomplished in many areas. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, building and restoring old cars (usually convertibles). He loved the water, having lived on a river most of his life and enjoyed sailing and SCUBA diving. He was a true gentleman who had a black belt in Karate.



His life-long love of wood was his greatest joy. He was a Master Carver creating unbelievable works of art. He participated in wood carving clubs and shows around the Northwest; later becoming a show judge. He is so missed.



Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Edward. He is survived by his wife Dewilde, who were together for 42 years, and a cousin Dave (Jan) Mihm of McMinnville, Oregon. A private celebration of life will be held. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.