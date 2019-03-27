|
|
Derek (Duke) Miles Esch
Salem - Derek (Duke) Miles Esch 58 passed away at his favorite place on earth. His fishing cabin in Elk City on March 17, 2019. He was born Dec 24, 1960 in Salem Oregon where he lived until his passing. He began his career at Roth Vista then moved to managing the grocery department for Fred Meyers. Columbia Distributing was his next career move, first as a delivery driver, was promoted to draft beer sales and then became one of their top salesman as a certified specialist of wine before Duke's illness prompted his retirement in 2016. All of those who were blessed to know Duke, knew his greatest passion was fishing. He will be remembered for his humor and easy going nature. Duke is survived by his wife of 20 years Gayl Esch, daughter Brittany Esch, Mother Carol Esch, Brothers Bob and Mike Esch, Sisters Debbie Maddux and Toye Bostrack, Grandson Kieran Esch and Bounus Grand Daughter Charli Haft, Bonus children Daniel and Eric Cochran, Nephew Nick Esch and many friends. Proceeding him in death; Father Verne Esch and Brother Dan Greenlee
May you rest in peace. With every cast and story you will remain in all our hearts forever.
Duke's celebration of life will be March 31st and held at Gilgamesh Campus 1 to 3 pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 27, 2019