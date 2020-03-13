|
Diana Batten
Diana was born February 21, 1937 in Silver Plume, Colorado and later lived in California, Iowa and Oregon. At different times in her life she worked as a teacher, secretary and bookkeeper. In 1974 she married Dr. Peter Batten, sharing a giving life together until his death in 2004. Diana had resided at Mt. Angel Towers since 2005 where she continued giving to others through her volunteer efforts. Even though physically challenged for the past 10 years she was always present to others by way of her love and prayerful support until her death March 10, 2020. She is survived by brothers Bob, Gary, Alan, sisters Shirley and Sharon and two step children, Bruce Batten of Japan and Anne Christopherson of Salem, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. At this time, because of public gathering limitations, no service will be held.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020