|
|
Diane (Horner) Martin
Salem - 7/09/47 ~ 6/24/19
Diane (Horner) Martin was born to Leo and Lois (Olien) Horner in North Bend, Oregon. Her father was a minister and the family traveled to serve various churches in Indiana, Klamath Falls, Hood River and Portland. They settled in Salem in 1962. They were a musically gifted family and Diane sang with her family and friends at every opportunity. Gifted with a beautiful alto, she could rock a high harmony effortlessly.
She was a renowned cook and in the early 80s owned and operated "Dian's Place" on Portland Road. It was a homestyle breakfast and lunch truck-stop that served great food in large amounts. Later she became the cook for the Oregon State Senate and House of Representatives. The legislators so loved the food they voted her the official "Oregon State Cook" —an honor she alone still holds.
Married three times she finally got it right with Kim Martin. Wed in 1981, they had a bond of love and respect that was the envy of anyone who ever was or wanted to be married. True life partners, they lived a country life in Gervais, tending many sorts of critters (including serial enormous dogs), running a farm, a hazelnut orchard and MB Excavation. They shared all things and had no secrets between them. Her sense of humor, welcoming warmth, generosity and hospitality endeared her to everyone who met her. Spontaneous, witty and wickedly funny she knew every joke, ever.
She is preceded in death by her parents and all three of her siblings, Jill Hendrickson, Kathy Wigen and Michael Horner. She is survived by her husband; Kim Martin, children John Lassen, Shel Mae Reinwald and Aaron Reinwald and grandchildren; Henna Mae Lassen, Leo Lassen, Jack Reinwald and Mackenzie Reinwald.
A Celebration of Life is being planned.
Published in StatesmanJournal from July 4 to July 7, 2019