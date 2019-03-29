Services
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
(503) 393-7037
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Macleay Conference and Retreat Center
2887 74th Avenue SE,
Salem, OR
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Gervais Masonic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Efseaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Paul Efseaff


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane Paul Efseaff Obituary
Diane Paul Efseaff

Keizer - Diane Paul Efseaff of Keizer, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2019.

She was born on October 20, 1954 in Montebello, California, daughter of Paul and Sara Gozdiff.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Daniel John Efseaff. Loving mother of Jeremy (Shannon), Mariya (Brett) and Matthew (Janet). Cherished grandmother of Calvin, Anya, Silas, Aleksandra, Dallas and Renae. Beloved daughter of Sara Gozdiff and treasured sister of Lianne Gozdff.

She was predeceased by her father Paul Moris Gozdiff and sister Elaine Kobzeff.

She will be remembered as kind, hardworking, and a woman who put her trust in God. She will be greatly missed by her large extended family and many friends who have been blessed by her life.

Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at Keizer Funeral Chapel (4365 River Road N) on Friday March 29, 2019 from 4-9pm. The funeral will be held at Macleay Conference and Retreat Center (2887 74th Avenue SE, Salem) on Saturday March 30 at 10:30am followed by a graveside service at Gervais Masonic Cemetery at 1pm.

Flowers can be sent to Macleay Conference & Retreat Center. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to https://ca.gofundme.com/efseaff-family-support
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keizer Funeral Chapel
Download Now