Diane Paul Efseaff



Keizer - Diane Paul Efseaff of Keizer, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2019.



She was born on October 20, 1954 in Montebello, California, daughter of Paul and Sara Gozdiff.



She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Daniel John Efseaff. Loving mother of Jeremy (Shannon), Mariya (Brett) and Matthew (Janet). Cherished grandmother of Calvin, Anya, Silas, Aleksandra, Dallas and Renae. Beloved daughter of Sara Gozdiff and treasured sister of Lianne Gozdff.



She was predeceased by her father Paul Moris Gozdiff and sister Elaine Kobzeff.



She will be remembered as kind, hardworking, and a woman who put her trust in God. She will be greatly missed by her large extended family and many friends who have been blessed by her life.



Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at Keizer Funeral Chapel (4365 River Road N) on Friday March 29, 2019 from 4-9pm. The funeral will be held at Macleay Conference and Retreat Center (2887 74th Avenue SE, Salem) on Saturday March 30 at 10:30am followed by a graveside service at Gervais Masonic Cemetery at 1pm.



Flowers can be sent to Macleay Conference & Retreat Center. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to https://ca.gofundme.com/efseaff-family-support Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary