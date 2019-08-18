|
Dina Nicole Charitar
Woodburn - 10/10/64 - 7/7/2019
Dina was born in Salem, OR to Christopher "Kip" and Julia Helm. After her schooling, she found work as a model and Trophy Girl for the Coos Bay Speedway. Dina was passionate about caregiving; art and interior design; raising her children and eventually finding a career helping others. She extended her passion to helping youth through difficult times in their lives.
She enjoyed spending time with her family; cruising in her 1966 Cherry Red Ford Mustang while rocking out to her favorite songs on cassette; walking the golf course at night with her husband; taking in strays as the newest family pet; and closely following the adventures of Sam and Dean in her favorite TV show "Supernatural."
Dina passed away from complications due to multiple brain aneurysms with her husband of 33 years by her side on a sunny July morning.
Dina is survived by her husband, Sam Charitar; daughter, Nicole Beaver; daughter, Britney von Trapp (husband Erich); son, Brandon Charitar; daughter, Alexus Charitar; granddaughters, Autumn Beaver, and Ruby and Norah Wellman.
She was preceded in death by her father, Christopher Helm Sr. and brother, Christopher Helm Jr.
We love you Dina, Mom, wife. You will be dearly missed "and whatnot and what for."
Published in StatesmanJournal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019