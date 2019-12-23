|
Dixie Ex
Keizer - On Monday, 12/16/19, a beautiful angel was welcomed in heaven. It is with a heavy heart that we share that our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, Dixie Ex passed away at home from natural causes at the age of 92. Dixie was born in Nebraska to Frank and Amanda Titus. In the early 1940's she married Frank Larimore and together they raised four children. Until Frank's passing in 1975 she was a homemaker and occasional summer babysitter for her grandchildren. She then started a seasonal career at Oregon Fruit as a Cannery Worker. She also worked at View Cabinets in Keizer as needed. In 1995 Dixie married Frank Ex and enjoyed her retired life with him until his passing in 1998. Dixie was an honorary member of the Keizer Lion's Club. She spent many countless hours helping them assemble wood bases for Flags for First Graders which were distributed to grade schools throughout Oregon. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, gardening, reading, putting together puzzles and watching her favorite televisions programs. Dixie is predeceased by her parents, three infant sons, her four siblings, both husbands and her son Peter Larimore. She is survived and dearly loved by her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Bruce Waldner; Sandy and Terry Vandegrift; and son and daughter-in-law, John and Cheryl Larimore; her beloved dogs Peppy, Bridget and Precious; 9 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. We welcome family and friends to join us to celebrate Dixie's life with a casual gathering at the Keizer Lion's Club on 12/27/19 from 2-5:00 p.m.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019