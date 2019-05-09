Resources
Dixie Lee (Pushee) Falls

Dixie Lee Falls (Pushee)

Albany - Dixie Lee Falls (Pushee), Passed away at the age of 83 in Albany, Oregon on Friday, May 3rd. She is survived by her Husband, Warner Falls, and Children, Stephani Bishop-Day, John Womack, and James Falls. She was born in Prairie City, Oregon on April 5th, 1936 to Virl & Verda Pushee. Her Grandchildren are Jessica & Elliott Bishop, Jon & Alex Womack, and Kadejah Falls-Morrow. She has one great Granddaughter, Mellow Falls-Morrow.

She grew up in Rainier, Oregon where she married John Womack. She spent time in Kentucky and Washington before settling down in Salem Oregon with her 2nd husband Warner Falls.

Dixie was a very talented Needle worker and owned her own yarn shop in Salem. Her designs were displayed in national magazines and she had two knitting books published.

The immediate family will celebrate a private remembrance. Any donations may be made in her name to the Oregon Humane Society.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 9, 2019
