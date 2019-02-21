Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
Immaculate Conception
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:45 AM
Immaculate Conception
Graveside service
Following Services
Stayton - Dolores, 94, died surrounded by family at her home on February 17. In her years there, she was owner-operator of the local answering and messaging service for many years and the local pre-9-1-1 fire department dispatcher. Dolores shared much time over the years farming, hunting and fishing with her family; she enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, reading and most of all, spending time with her family. Dolores is survived by sons; Mike, Don and Larry: daughters; Cathy, Lori, Juliana, Regina, Grace, Shirley, Sue and Chris; her brother: Harold and his wife Harriet; 24 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Joe, one sister, two brothers and children; Raymond, Tom, Jesse, Florence, and Carol Ann. Services will be held Monday February, 25 at Immaculate Conception. Recitation of Rosary will begin at 10:15 AM and Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:45 AM, followed by a graveside service and reception. Serving the Family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 21, 2019
