Dolores Jean Johnsrud



McMinnville - Dolores was born July 12, 1929 in Silverton, Oregon, along with her twin sister, Deleen, to Edward and Marie Hougham. The Hougham family lived in Mt. Angel for more than 15 years before moving to Salem in 1945.



In 1956, Dolores married the love of her life, Herb Johnsrud. Dolores worked for Moore Business Forms for nearly 30 years before retiring in 1984. Dolores and Herb loved to travel, spending many winter months in the San Diego and Palm Springs, California areas.



Herb preceded Dolores in death in 2006, though now, as promised, they will be together again.



Dolores was also preceded in death by her parents and sisters Deleen Green, Doris Potter, and Gloria Sanders. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved her dearly.



Dolores requested no funeral be held after her death, and will be laid to rest alongside Herb at the Mount Crest Abbey Mausoleum in Salem, Oregon.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Network of Oregon at 2625 Portland Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97301, in memory of Herb Johnsrud. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 27, 2019