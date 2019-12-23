Resources
Dolores Joan Sams Obituary
Dolores Joan Sams born on December 29, 1937, died tragically in a car accident on December 18, 2019.

She was married to Melvin Sams for 50 years.

Joan had five children and two step-children. Susan Danskey/Dan, Cheroy Erickson/Todd, Tony Kloer, Vicki Kloer and Michael Kloer. Her step-children are Linda Akermanis and Penny Crosby/Jeff.

She also had 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Joan was a very special person. She was always busy taking care of others. She was what I'd call a living angel. She was very caring and loving.

We the children are caring people because of her great example.

We will miss our mother terribly.

A memorial service is planned for Sunday, December 29, 2:00PM at Woodburn Community Seven-Day Adventist Church. Address is 1253 5th St in Woodburn.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019
