Dolores Lucille (Boehmer) Zollner
Mt. Angel - Dolores joined our Father in Heaven Saturday afternoon on March 14, 2020. Dolores was born in St. Helena, Nebraska to Hugo and Amanda (Wrede) Boehmer on October 26, 1928. The family moved to Mt. Angel in the 1930's. Dolores married Kenneth E. Zollner in 1947. They were active in St. Paul's Catholic Church and raised their three children in Silverton. Dolores is survived by her sons Ronald J. (Kathleen) Zollner, Rocky K. (Cyndi) Zollner; daughter, Jill Zollner (Bernie Wachter); 2 grandchildren, Shawn and Brandi; 3 great grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Amanda and Hugo; her husband, Kenneth (Ed) Zollner, her brothers, Hugo and Edwin Boehmer and her sisters, Leona Zitzelberger and Hilda Seifer. A private graveside will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Angel with Mass at a later date. The family would like to thank all of the dedicated caring staff at Mt. Angel Towers for everything they have done for our mother over the past few years. Please leave online condolences at Weddle-Funeral.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020