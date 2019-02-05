|
|
Dolores Miller
Brooks - June 25, 1931 - February 1, 2019
Dolores was born in Oregon City to George and Theresa Story, where she was raised and educated. Her family also spent time in Astoria, as her father was a commercial fisherman, and she later owned and operated a beauty shop there. She married Valentine Miller on January 7,1961 and together they had eight children, raising them on their Brooks area farm, where she lived her devout Catholic faith and peacefully died. She was a longtime volunteer with pro-life causes, Michael the Archangel Pregnancy Center, 4-H, Boy Scouts, Sacred Heart adoration chapel, religious education, parent's club, and was a member of the St. Rita Altar Society and Catholic Daughters of America.
Dolores' husband, Val, preceded her in death, as did her son, Robert, brother, Gordon, son-in-law, Ernie Kuenzi, and grandchildren, Laurie Miller, Peter Hefley, and Avery Miller. She is survived by her children; Edmund (Shirlee), Martin (Kristie), Mary (Kurt Belleque), Susan (Edward Bielenberg), Ruth (Mike Rava), Thomas (Christy) and Steven (Laura), sister-in-law, Darlene Story, as well as 36 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm Thursday 02/07/2019 with Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am Friday 02/08/2019 both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gervais, where she was a member. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School, Gervais, and Michael the Archangel Center, Salem. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 5, 2019