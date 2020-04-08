|
|
Don Butler
(August 8, 1958 -
March 31, 2020)
Don Butler passed away at OHSU on March 31st at the age of 61. Don is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Michelle. Don is lovingly remembered by his step son Ryan, his two daughters Kourtnee and Makenzi and grandson Killian.
Don was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Carlton and Fran Butler. He was a brother to Dave and Karen. Don graduated from Carson-Newman College in 1982 with a Bachelor Degree in Science. He worked for the Department of Justice for 35 years.
He enjoyed golfing with his buddies, playing softball and he loved to cook. He was a problem solver who often took on unwanted projects around the house. Most of all he was always there for a friend in need. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020