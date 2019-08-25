|
Don Prescott
Corvallis - On Tuesday August 20, 2019, Don L Prescott, loving husband and father of 4 children passed away at the age of 86.
Don was born January 16, 1933 in Milan IL to Roy & Pearl Prescott. He graduated from high school in 1952. On Aug 16, 1952, Don married Faith Estelle Coats. In January 1953, Don entered the Army and was stationed in Austria. In January 1955 he was honorably discharged. Upon return to Milan, Don continued to work for a paving company that he started to work for in 1948.
They raised 3 sons, Monte, Michael & Mark, and a daughter Tamara. In 1962, Don moved the family to Bend, Oregon where he started working in a lumber mill. In 1969, they moved to Salem where he began work at the State Penitentiary until his retirement in 1998.
On June 7, 1991, Don married Helen Vickers, who had 3 daughters, Pam, Margaret, Janell & 1 son Greg.
Don loved to hunt, fish & trap when he was younger. Friends & family knew him as quite the practical joker. Don & Helen loved to travel in their motor home, and in his later years, he enjoyed watching & feeding the birds & squirrels in his back yard.
Don was preceded in death by his father Roy; mother Pearl; brother Forrest; sisters Betty & Arlene; first wife Faith; and second wife Helen. He is survived by his four children; sister Vivian; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at The Corvallis Caring Place and Serenity Hospice for the loving care they provided for our Dad and Grandfather in his final days. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, 605 SE Commercial St., Salem, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019