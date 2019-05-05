|
Donald "Don" Andal
Salem - Donald "Don" Francis Andal, Jr. was born on April 15, 1953 in Salem, Oregon. Don graduated from McNary High School and joined his father at Andal and Son Construction. Later, he worked for Anderson's Construction for 30 years until his retirement just 3 years ago. Don was an incredibly hard worker but family was always the most important aspect of his life. Don passed away at age 66 on April 22, 2019 in Salem, Oregon. He is survived by his daughters, Amy (David) Harris, Melissa (Dan Becker) Andal, Jill (Travis) Jacopi; siblings, Debi, David and Danny; step mother, Betty Andal; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11am in Weddle Funeral Service. Visit the full life story at weddle-funeral.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to BSA Troop 258, PO Box 250 Canby, OR 97013
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 5, 2019