Donald C Carey
Stayton - Donald passed on March 9, 2019. Don was born on February 17, 1925 in Gates, the fourth of five boys born to Al and Velma Carey. He attended school in Gates and graduated from Gates High School in 1943. After high school he joined the Army Air Corps. Don graduated from Bombardier School and served from 1943-1946. After the war Don went to Oregon State College and earned a degree in Business Administration with a minor in Forestry. In the spring of 1950 Don married Helen Wilson, a classmate from Gates. Don and Helen had three sons, Jon, Tom and Steve. Don taught and coached nine years at Stayton Grade School. In 1959 he moved to the high school to teach and coach freshman basketball. He began what would be a 28-year career at Stayton High School. Eventually, Don became the Boy's Guidance Counselor. He always had a soft spot for the student whose behavior or background put them at risk academically or socially and looked for opportunities to engage them. Throughout his teaching and coaching career, he established relationships with students that continue to this day. Don went on to have a very successful coaching career at Stayton. As the boys' varsity basketball coach, he had a record of 486-166, a 74.5% winning percentage. His teams won two state championships, state runner-up three times and 14 Capital Conference championships. He also coached golf for 33 years where his teams won nine state championships, three times state runner-up and 20 Capital Conference championships. All three of Don and Helen's sons played basketball and golf for their dad. Don credits Helen for much of his success. She was always supportive, keeping stats, attending games and balancing their schedules. Don earned Coach of the Year honors for basketball (3 times) and golf (4 times), and in 1993 was named the NHSCA National Golf Coach of the Year. He was also named Stayton First Citizen in 1977. Don played competitive fastpitch softball for several teams in the '50s earning All-State honors three times at three different positions (pitcher, catcher and first base). He played for Kelly Lumber Sales of Mill City and in 1953 the Lumbermen won the Oregon State Softball Championship. A lifelong sportsman, he enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips throughout Oregon and in Colorado. He is forever connected to his hunting and fishing partners, his brothers Gale, Norm and Eugene and their children, Herman Holm, Jim and Al Girod, Harold Longfellow, Mark Boedigheimer and many others. Later in life he developed an interest in photography and revealed a true talent that captured the beauty of wildlife and their natural surroundings. Don is survived by his wife of 69 years, Helen; sons Jon (Kim) of Monmouth, Tom (Liz) of Hillsboro and Steve (Kaz) of Tigard; grandchildren Jeff Carey, Shannon Carey, Brian (Jillian) Carey, Tyler Carey, Alex Carey, Serene (Mike) Regen and Jennifer (Austin) Cresswell; two great-grandchildren Rhyse Carey and Mina Cresswell. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Eugene, Gale, Norman and James. Services will be Tuesday, March 19 at 2 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 1450 Fern Ridge Road, Stayton. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Stayton Eagles Booster Club or the First United Methodist Church in Stayton. For the full obituary go to www.santiamfuneral.com. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Bonaventure of Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019