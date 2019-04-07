|
Donald Duane Mortensen
- - July 26, 1931 — February 8, 2019
Donald Duane Mortensen passed away peacefully with his three daughters at his side on February 8, 2019. He was 87 years old. Born in 1931 in Fremont, Nebraska, Don grew up in Valley, Nebraska until he moved out west to California when he was five years old. Always a strong and reliable athlete, Don played center for his high school football team for three years, including his junior year when he and his teammates won the City Championship in 1948. Upon graduating from Washington High School in Los Angeles in 1949, Don was awarded a college football scholarship to play for University of Washington. Unfortunately, due to a preseason injury, he did not see any play time for the Huskies and returned to Southern California where he enrolled, and graduated, from El Camino Junior College with his Associates in Arts in 1951. Don's college education was again briefly interrupted by the Korean War when he honorably served in the Air Force, 1950-53. Upon his return from active military service, Don enrolled in UCLA where he graduated in 1959 with a BS in Education, specializing in science and physical education. In addition to pursuing his love of downhill skiing and his newfound love of golf at UCLA, Don met his future wife of 49 years, Bonnie Hummel. They were married in June of 1955 at Wayfarer's Chapel on the southern coast of California.
While science, P E , and sports were passions of Don's, he also juggled jobs in sales and as a golf caddy at the Bel-Air Golf & Country Club (where caddying for actor, Ray Bolger, who starred as The Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz was a regular highlight), while working his way through college. Eventually, his talent in sales helped him launch his career in the insurance industry. In 1965, Don accepted an offer to transfer to Salem, Oregon as a Field Sales Manager with All State Insurance He and Bonnie remained in Salem for the rest of their lives, rearing three daughters and embracing the Oregon lifestyle. Soon thereafter, Don joined Potts, Davis & Company, a small, independent, Salem-based insurance brokerage firm, and remained a partner there for the rest of his working career, retiring in 1995.
Don loved to play golf and cards, and later in life unleashed his artistic skills through calligraphy and stained glass. Friends and family will enjoy his talents forever through his generous gifts of art, particularly nine Tiffany lamps that he built through hours of love in his garage workshop. After retirement, Don and Bonnie enjoyed traveling and exploring Oregon and the Pacific Northwest and ventured to Europe twice to explore their heritages and eat strawberries and cream while watching tennis at Wimbledon.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Bonnie. He is survived by his three daughters and their husbands; Lee Ann (Dan O'Leary) of Salem; Romy (Jade Mayer) of Bend; Amy (Jay Capellen) of Albany; and four wonderful grandsons; Kieran and Brogan O'Leary and Matthew and Nicholas Capellen. In lieu of a service, Don's family will privately celebrate his life later in the year on one of his favorite golf courses. They are deeply grateful for the compassionate care provided him by his caretakers and the staff at Manor Care/ Capital Manor, Serenity Hospice and Salem Health Hospital. Contributions in honor of his life may be made to Serenity Hospice of Salem or Capital Manor.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 7, 2019