|
|
Donald F. Shotts
Salem - Salem- Donald "Don" F. Shotts passed away peacefully in his sleep, April 22, 2020 at home. He was 83. Don was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Mary and Frank Shotts. His family, Frank, Mary, Theresa (only sibling) and Don moved to a farm near Nashville, Illinois when he was yet a young child and where he began his school years. Immediately after graduating from high school, he joined the Army and served honorably in Korea. Don used his GI Bill to attend Southern Illinois University, where at times he worked 3 jobs to complete his Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees. Between earning these degrees, he met and married Marilyn K. Donatt.
Upon graduation, Don began a successful and adventurous career in the glass industry. He began as a plant Industrial engineer with Owens-Illinois, Inc. and after over 40 years he retired as Vice President-International Operations for Wheaton Glass Company. At one point during his career he was responsible as Corporate Vice President of Manufacturing for nine glass factories: Millville, N.J., Wilson, North Carolina, Huntington, West Virginia, Dunkirk, Indiana, Plainfield, Illinois, Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Waxahachie, Texas, Santa Ana and Maywood, California. During his career he was also responsible for Glass Container Plants located in Clarion, Pennsylvania, Bridgrton and North Bergen, New Jersey, Mansfield, Massachusetts, Brockport and Volney, New York and Sand Mining Operations in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey. He was a member of the million miles air travel plus, many times over.
Ken Rock, Former President of Wheaton Glass Company, Zhou Fatiau, President of Beijing Glass Group and "Mr. Bo" have sent warm condolences and memories to our family commenting on Don's contributions for the success of the Beijing Wheaton Project.
After retiring from the shrinking glass industry Don joined Ware Windows Company and Ultra-tape Industries, both located in Salem, Oregon. He then became a certified loan officer and was employed by Reliance Mortgage Corporation and Professional Mortgage Corporation.
During the forty years of working in the Glass Industry, Don and Marilyn lived in Illinois, Louisiana, Ohio, California, Florida, New Jersey, living in 21 homes, building 6 from the ground up, but when retirement began, they headed towards their heart home, Salem, Oregon.
Don's greatest joy was his 60-year marriage to Marilyn and their family.
Don is survived by his wife, Marilyn, and their three children: Krina Lee (Chuck), Debbie Ireland (Al Suttie) and David Shotts (Holly) Don's other joy was being "Pop Pop" to 7 grandchildren; Joshua and Hannah Ireland, Kelsey (Dale) Stanfield and Avery Lemons, Jordan and Carson Shotts and Bekka Davison. He has one great grandchild, Carson Stanfield. Niece Sandra Donovan (Jim), Dr. William Ludden (Lori) and James Ludden (Deborah) and numerous grand nieces and nephews.
When Don wasn't making glass he enjoyed deep sea and all fishing, hunting, and golf.
Don and Marilyn have made treasured friends crisscrossing the country and world. They would like to thank each and everyone of them for their faithful support and love these 60 years.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary and his sister, Theresa Ludden.
A celebration of life will be scheduled when we can all gather safely.
Assisting the family was the incredible team from Brighton Hospice and City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020