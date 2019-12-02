|
|
Donald Glenn Harmon
Salem - 9/1/59-11/26/19
Don passed away at home on November 26, 2019 at 60 years of age, after his courageous five-year battle with cancer.
He was born in Glendale California to Donald Glenn Harmon Sr. and Mary (Davis) Harmon. His family moved to Salem, Oregon when Don was still an infant. He grew up in Salem where he developed many dear long-lasting friendships.
He married his best friend and soulmate, Kristi King, on August 2, 1986.
He enjoyed a lifelong love of learning, attending Chemeketa Community College for Welding and Fabrication, and Linn Benton Community College and Oregon State University for Civil Engineering courses. He worked as an engineer designer for GEM Equipment of Oregon.
He was a very involved member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, in Salem. He helped with sound systems, participated in the choir, small group studies, and Salem Interfaith Hospitality Network, and enjoyed working with the church supporting Habitat for Humanity.
In the last few years, he spent a lot of time with his family in Salem and in Iowa. He also spent more time learning some of his 'right-brain' talents, such as oil painting and crocheting. He has made and given many paintings and hats to friends and family.
He was a wonderful father, uncle, grandfather, son, and friend to many. He is survived by his wife Kristi, children (Julie, Alex, and Chelsea), niece (Corina), granddaughter (Kaydence), sister (Cathy), brother (Mark), and great niece and nephew (Sammantha and Patrick). He was pre-deceased by his father, mother, and sister (Sharon Harmon).
His love of and faith in Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was paramount, and this sustained Don throughout his life. His family holds dearly the thought that he is in His loving arms right now.
Donations in memory of Don may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Habitat for Humanity, Salem Oregon.
Memorial service will be at Our Savior's Lutheran Church (Baxter Road, Salem Oregon) on Friday December 6th, 2019 at 1 pm. There will be a short reception after the Memorial service, followed by private internment. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019