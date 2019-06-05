|
|
Donald J. Oliver
Salem -
May 25, 1940 -
May 29, 2019
He is survived by his partner Cindy Merchant, brother Jack Oliver, two nephews Stephen and Tony, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by wife Laura Lynn and parents. He proudly served in the armed forces for seven years, and then worked at the state penitentiary for 23 years. He was well loved, and forever in our hearts.
Viewing will be held at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service Wednesday and Thursday, June 5th and 6th from 12pm-4pm. Service will be held at Willamette Cemetery June 7, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 5, 2019