Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Willamette Cemetery
Donald J. Oliver

Salem -

May 25, 1940 -

May 29, 2019

He is survived by his partner Cindy Merchant, brother Jack Oliver, two nephews Stephen and Tony, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by wife Laura Lynn and parents. He proudly served in the armed forces for seven years, and then worked at the state penitentiary for 23 years. He was well loved, and forever in our hearts.

Viewing will be held at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service Wednesday and Thursday, June 5th and 6th from 12pm-4pm. Service will be held at Willamette Cemetery June 7, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 5, 2019
