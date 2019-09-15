|
Donald Keith Shaw
Salem - Donald Keith Shaw, 87, of Salem, Oregon, craftsman, accomplished traveler, lover of pocket notebooks, plaid shirts and bad dad jokes died peacefully in his sleep on September 7, 2019.
He was born to parents John & Anne Shaw on April 22, 1932 in Virginia Beach, VA. Donald attended Fork Union Military Academy, graduated from Oceana High School and went on to study history at Old Dominion University. During the Korean War Donald served as a Sergeant in the Military Intelligence Unit of the 101st airborne division of the Army.
Donald married his beloved, Beatrice (Sweetie) L. McKown on July 20, 1957 who predeceased him in 2008. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Gulledge (Michael), Wanda Henning (Neal) and son David Shaw. Grandchildren, Brittany Lindquist (Kyle), Shaun Dohman (Kiki), Kate Ray, Keith Ray, Katy Henning, William Henning and great-grandchildren, Jack Lindquist and Beau Dohman. Donald is also survived by devoted friend Arline Clark as well as cousins Joan Brinkley, Ann Williams and Cynthia Babb Kelly.
Donald owned and operated an electrical contracting business that for some time was one of the largest in Virginia. He heard the call, "go west young man" so he sold the business, and along with his wife, loaded the kids and the dog into the wood-paneled station wagon and spent months on the road exploring every historical landmark, national park, and civil war battleground with some amusement parks thrown in here and there to hold off the revolt from the back seat. When they hit Oregon they knew they had found their "forever home". Don went on to work for the Urban Renewal Department and the State of Oregon, eventually as the Chief Electrical Inspector.
We liked to call Don the "original flipper". He was an exacting craftsman and each and every home they owned became his next project. To the horror of his children, once the house was complete and ready for "House Beautiful" magazine he would sell and then move on to the next house. We used to joke that he would die with a hammer in his hand but while that did not happen, it was a fall from the roof (with a hammer in his hand), that started his steady decline this past year.
He and Bea were fortunate that they were able to travel and explore the world. They shared a love for history and the love of the hunt for whatever collectable they were trying to find at the time. Most of all they shared a love for each other and their family. Maybe as granddaughter Brittany has said, they are together again, riding camels in the sky, searching for antiques, sitting on beautiful pearly steps lined with flowers, watching their adorable great-grandsons and now holding hands once more, finally at peace.
At a future date, a private service will be held.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 15, 2019