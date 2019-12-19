|
Donald L. Ball
Portland - Donald L. Ball, 89, passed away on November 9, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born May 23, 1930, in Wenatchee, Washington, the son of Glen Irving and Margaret (Bailey) Olive Ball.
Don graduated from Wenatchee High School, class of 1948. Following graduation, he served with the US Navy in the Korean War aboard the USS Walker. He graduated from Central College of Washington with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Education in 1958.
He met his wife Sharon in Salem and fell instantly in love. They were married on June 5, 1965, and recently celebrated their 54th anniversary. Don was an avid mountain climber and scaled every climbable peak in Oregon and Washington. Don loved backpacking, camping and was a lifetime skier. Don was an active member and supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He was an elementary school teacher for much of his career until retiring in 1995 from the Salem-Keizer Public School District. He was elected president of the Salem Education Association. During his tenure, he led the members on a successful strike leading to better wages and retirement benefits for all Salem teachers. He continued working his second "job" as a ski instructor at Mt. Hood Meadows until 2012.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his eldest son Lance. He is survived by his wife Sharon Ann, his daughter-in-law Jana, his son Bardt and wife Gina, his son Gilbert and husband Steven, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial and remembrance service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11th at City View Funeral Home, 390 Hoyt St S, Salem, OR 97302. Those who wish to remember Don in a special way, in lieu of flowers, may make gifts in his memory to the Mt. Hood Ski Patrol, P.O. Box 4384, Portland, OR 97208 or for Parkinsons research: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014
Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 29, 2019