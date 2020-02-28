|
Donald L. Phillips
Florence - Donald L. Phillips age 83 of Florence, Oregon passed away February 21st.
Don was born to Oscar and Alice Phillips in Salem, Oregon. He graduated from Salem High School with the "Class of 54". He served four years in the US Air Force, his final posting being in Manitoba, Canada where he met and married his wife Carol.
After his military service, he attended Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls earning a degree in Electronics, then worked as a Field Engineer with IBM for 10 years. He returned to Oregon Tech and taught for over 20 years in the CSET Department, taking time out to earn a Master's Degree from the University of Oregon.
Don was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life. He was an active member of the Salmon Trout Enhancement Program group in Florence, Oregon, where he and Carol retired.
Don is survived by his wife Carol and their two daughters Cynthia (Cliff) Johnson and Brenda (Les) Percy, grandchildren Danielle and Kevin Percy and Great-grandson Jerome; grandchildren Kimberly and Jeremiah Johnson,great grandchildren Eli, Kobe, Marissa, Heidi, and baby Rarri.
No service is planned.
He is forever in our hearts. Burns's Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020