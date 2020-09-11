Donald L. Trout



Salem - 03/16/1932 to 09/08/2020



Our father was born to Louis & Esther Trout in Lamar, MO, the eldest of 3 children. The family seeking an easier life moved to the West Coast finally settling in Silverton, OR where he met his wife of 68 years, Arlene. Upon graduation from Silverton High School dad worked in a local lumber mill. Wanting more he soon landed a job with the Department of Transportation for the State of Oregon. He retired after thirty-five years as a Highway Engineer. During this time he also served thirty years in the National Guard; enlisting as a private he worked hard to move his way up through the ranks to retire as a Captain.



Dad was a member of the East Salem Seventh- day Adventist Church. As an active member he took pride in leading the Pathfinder Youth Program for many years. He also enjoyed volunteering in the Community Service Center, and served as a Church Elder.



Dad loved camping and over the years he owned many RV's. After retiring he and mom hit the road to complete his goal of visiting all 50 states. They were able to enjoy many years of traveling, some alone and some with the dear friends they made as members of the 'Friendly Squares' square dancers in Salem.



After selling their last RV they spent many happy days relaxing on the Oregon Coast where they enjoyed looking out over the ocean.



Later on in life dad discovered wood working. He loved to create works of art with his scroll saw and filled the house with some amazing pieces we will treasure.



To the very end dad was a thorough planner approaching everything with an array of amazing organization skills. He was often quiet yet had a great sense of humor and from time-to-time even liked to play practical jokes on the unsuspecting.



Dad lived his life planning for the future. He believed in family and held tight to his faith. He was always about helping those in need. His greatest love next to mom was his kids, grand kids, and great grandkids. He loved keeping up with them and spent as much time with them as he could.



Dad leaves behind our mother, Arlene, children Larry Trout (Barb), Sue Hunger (Ken), Donna Keightley(Dan), Charlene McLain(Don), 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren ,and 1 great-great grandchild. As well as his little sister, Wava Davis. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and younger brother Gail.



Memorial Services will be Monday, Sept. 14th at 3:00pm at East Salem Seventh - day Adventist Church. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.



We are so grateful to have shared his last hours with him. It's what he always wanted, family by his side as he left this life.



You are dearly loved and we will miss you Dad, until we meet again. And Dad, 'don't worry', we will take care of momma…









