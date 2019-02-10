Donald Lee Herber



Salem - Donald Lee Herber, of Salem, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2018 at the age of 72. Don was born to parents Leonard and Agnes Herber on September 5, 1946 in Vancouver, Washington. Don was graduated from Serra Catholic High School and went on to serve the US Navy from 1966 - 1970. Don was as the President of The Chick Inc. in Salem, Oregon from 1984 - 2018 operating multiple KFC's in the Willamette Valley.



Don married Melissa Herber in 1993 and is survived by five children, four daughters and one son. Trisha Herber; Jennifer Herber (Curtis Hartshorn), Heidi Herber (Kyle Robb), Mackenzie Elder (James Elder) and River Herber. Don is survived by one granddaughter, Stella Hartshorn. Don was one of five brothers, survived by one brother and proceeded by three.



Don loved coaching his children in their sports and groups. He loved being a part of their successes and growth. He served on the Northwest KFC Association, KFC National UFPC Board and the NCAC Board for KFC Franchisees. Don loved the time he spent growing the local KFC brand. He was passionate about his work and his employees.



Don enjoyed fishing, his business trips to Vegas and spending time at home with his family.



The family has opted to have a private memorial and is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations. Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 10, 2019