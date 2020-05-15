|
Donald McLaughlin
Salem - Donald Wayne McLaughlin 8/22/1946 - 5/1/2020
Born to Earl and Florence McLaughlin in Salem Oregon, he was the fifth of five siblings, Lillian Samby, Raymond Stobbe, Beverly Jennings and preceded in death, Calvin Stobbe. Immediate survivors include his wife, Kathy Dentel McLaughlin, his children Sheila McLaughlin, Michael McLaughlin, Tina McLaughlin, Kelli Harrison, Wade Dentel, and Krissa Dover. He also has 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He loved anything with wheels that would go fast. Started with a go- cart he built, then bicycles and cars, and then to the 18 wheelers where he spent the next 55 years on the road crossing the 48 states. He was always a giver of whatever was required of his time and energy without hesitation or expectation. He was truly a man with a heart bigger than self and one who will be truly missed.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Thank you to Salem and Albany Hospice, Crown Memorial Center, and OHSU donation program for their great care with our Don.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 15 to May 17, 2020